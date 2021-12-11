The inclement weather that hit Malta on Saturday forced the Malta FA to postpone the much-awaited Premier League clash between Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans, originally scheduled for Saturday at the National Stadium and two matches from the BOV Challenge League.

In fact, the gale-force winds that hit the National Stadium have caused damage to one of the stands at the Enclosure end.

In a statement, the Malta FA said that it was taking this decision to ensure the safety of the public following the necessary consultations.

“Todays’ BOV Premier League match Valletta FC vs Ħamrun Spartans FC, at the National Stadium is postponed amid safety concerns caused by the extensive damage caused by the inclement weather and gale-force winds,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

