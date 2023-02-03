Firefighters on Friday evening battled a fire in Ħamrun on the town's iconic "Gabbana" in Pjazza Fra Diegu, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

The Gabbana has been completely destroyed.

Video: Mari Casha

The outlet, which sold takeaway food until this afternoon, caught fire at around 8.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

Video: Dorota Gruszka

A worker from a restaurant across the road said:

“I went downstairs and when I came up, there was a massive fire.”

A resident said: “The tent was on fire as the roof was collapsing and the glass was shattering.” She also said that others who saw the first flames said the fire began from a damaged motor. “I’ve seen them change the motor three times this week,” she said.

An officer on site said it was probably a grease fire “but we can’t be sure right now”.

The police spokesman said the workers managed to get out uninjured and the fire was put out by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Photo: Dorota Gruszka