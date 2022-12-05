Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Matthew Guillaumier is the winner of the Player of the Month award for October.

The 24-year-old midfielder had a perfect start to the month, when just after three minutes into their match against Floriana, he received a delicate back heel from Roko Prsa, and his low effort beat goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov.

Then, Guillaumier was again the protagonist for the Spartans in their next match against Mosta.

In fact, the Malta midfielder struck a vital winner in a 2-1 win over Mosta when he flicked the ball home from Matteo Fedele’s corner.

That result lifted the team to sole leadership at the top of the BOV Premier League standings.

