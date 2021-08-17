Ħamrun Spartans forward Dodo and Swieqi United women’s team midfielder Shona Zammit claimed the best prizes during the Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) Awards, on Monday.

Dodo, who scored 13 goals and made 23 assists in 22 leagues games for the Spartans last season, was named MFPA Best Player of the men’s league.

Zammit, who is part of the Malta women’s national team, was named MFPA Best Player of the women’s league. Last season, she made 13 appearances with five goals for Swieqi.

