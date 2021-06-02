Midfielder Marek Hamsik and his distinctive mohawk hairstyle will feature at Euro 2020 as he was included in Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic’s 26-man squad on Wednesday.

It will be a third performance at a major tournament for Slovakia and Hamsik—the 33-year-old former Napoli player who has been the standout Slovak player of the last decade - after the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2016.

In Group E, Slovakia face Poland on June 14 and Sweden on June 18, both in St Petersburg, before moving to Seville to take on Spain on June 23.

