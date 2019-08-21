A woman caught stealing a handbag inside a salon in footage which went viral on social media has been handed a suspended sentence and given six months to repay her victims.

The 39-year-old Ħamrun resident stood charged of eight different thefts from shops in Santa Venera, Birkirkara and Ħamrun.

She was caught after a salon owner uploaded CCTV footage of her stealing a customer’s handbag on Friday to a popular local Facebook group.

The woman pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft, seven of which were committed between August 9 and Friday.

One of the salons had been targeted by the same woman in another theft committed last September.

She stole cash-filled wallets and other items, including tobacco products.

The woman, whose name was banned from publication by court order so as to safeguard the identity of her children, registered an early guilty plea, her lawyers explaining that she had turned to theft in order to buy food for her family.

Prosecuting inspectors Saviour Baldacchino and Jeffrey Scicluna informed the court that the accused had returned the wallets stolen but not the cash, adding that the woman was willing to refund her victims.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, handed down a one-year jail term suspended for three years, whilst further ordering her to reimburse the stolen amount within six months.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.