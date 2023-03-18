A €2.5 million handball pavilion, forming part of the sports facilities at the Maria Assunta Sports Complex in Ħamrun, was inaugurated on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Sport Minister Clifton Grima said the hall was the first of its kind, and was part of a larger investment made in recent years in this complex, which also includes the first snooker academy in Malta.

"Today's inauguration is the continuation of our work which is seeing strong investment in sports facilities around our country," said Minister Grima.

The hall accommodates 155 spectators and will be used primarily for handball training, from adults to children under 8 years old, as well as by SportMalta's programs and by schools.

It was made according to International Handball Federation specifications and is equipped with lighting that offers uniformity and reduces shadows to improve safety during use, as well as electric blinds that make it easy to use natural light.

The iron structure is covered with material that provides the best insulation, windows that open with an electronic mechanism and extractors to help control air and temperature.

It is dedicated to Louis Borg, former President of the Maltese Association of Handball.