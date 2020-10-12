The national competitions for season 2020-21 organised by the Malta Handball Association will commence this weekend.
Following the abrupt disruption due to COVID-19 back in March, the new MHA management board has, together with its member clubs, planned out a new league format to kick off the official handball season.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us