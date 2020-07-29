A handcuffed prisoner was re-arrested a few minutes after he escaped police custody on Wednesday.

The police said the 28-year-old Sudanese managed to escape from a car when it stopped in front of the prisons at Corradino as it was taking him back after a court hearing at 12.30pm.

The escorting police gave chase, with help from district police and the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The prisoner was found in nearby Paola a few minutes later.