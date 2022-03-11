A man who risked his life in a daredevil escape from police custody over a false passport he presented at the airport, was handed a one-year jail term on Friday.

Mohamed Darge Owis, a 21-year old Egyptian national who, according to his lawyer had first risked his life when travelling to Malta in search of a better future, was wheeled into the courtroom this afternoon, his right foot in plaster and one arm in a sling.

On Wednesday, the youth tried to make his way out of the country by presenting a fake passport at the Malta International Airport, the court was told.

Immigration police were called in and the passenger was escorted away for further investigations.

But just as he was being led away to a police van parked outside the airport terminal, he suddenly slammed the vehicle door and sped off, still handcuffed, in one last attempt to getaway.

As the officers promptly gave chase, the youth ran away wildly until he finally jumped onto a perspex canopy that gave way under his weight.

The slight-statured youth smashed through the cover, injuring himself in the one-storey fall.

Accused pled guilty

As he sat on a wheelchair, assisted by an interpreter and after consulting legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop, the accused pleaded guilty to possessing a false passport, knowingly making use of it, falsifying or making use of false documents needed under immigration laws as well as escaping from police custody.

He confirmed that admission after being given time to reconsider.

“These are pitiful cases of persons who want to live a better, dignified life,” argued his lawyer when making submissions on punishment.

Although the accused said that he worked with a local tiling company, in reality, he was going through very difficult financial times and what he did was a “desperate attempt,” argued Chircop, pointing out that the youth was sorry for what he had done and had cooperated with investigators.

And after all the accused was just “small fish. The big fish remained elusive,” went on the lawyer, arguing that punishment ought to tend towards the minimum.

However, the prosecution observed that at first the accused had not cooperated and had in fact tried to escape, but had later supplied information that helped in further investigations.

The court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca, momentarily suspended the hearing and afterwards delivered judgment, declaring the accused guilty upon admission and condemning him to a one-year effective jail term.

In light of his current condition, the court recommended that the youth was to be given all necessary care while in detention.

Inspectors Christian Abela and Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.