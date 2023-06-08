On the occasion of World Environment Day, Year 2 students attending Gozo College Rabat Primary School (The Happy School) and their teachers took part in an activity organised by Eco Gozo at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria.

The children learned more about the life cycle of the butterfly, visiting an exhibition on butterflies and watching a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis which is truly amazing. Butterflies have four life stages, the egg, the larva (caterpillar), the pupa (chrysalis) and the adult butterfly.

Hands-on activities included potting of plants. Each student was then given the plant to take home. The children had lunch in the open air before returning to school.

The objective of Eco Gozo is to see the quality of life in Gozo improving further through education, economic development and social progress. It is a vision for an island to become ever more beautiful, inspiring, welcoming, thriving, inclusive, and successful.