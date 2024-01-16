Following the launching of the Hanfu Costume Society at the China Cultural Centre in Malta last week, Chinese culture enthusiasts in Malta now have the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of Hanfu costumes, a traditional style worn by the Han people. This initiative opens up avenues for the community to engage with the beauty and history embedded in Han Chinese attire.

Hanfu appeared in China more than three thousand years ago and it is believed to have been the clothing of the legendary Yellow Emperor, a great wise king of ancient China. Hanfu garments are characterized by their loose, flowing silhouettes, often with wide sleeves and elaborate, intricate designs. Styles can vary based on the wearer's gender, social status, and the historical period being represented. Today, Hanfu has been re-discovered by more and more people in China, especially the young generation who are opting to wear it as a sign of profound pride for national identity.

Yu Cheng, who is responsible for managing the Hanfu Costume Society, has been living in Malta for nearly five years. As an avid collector of Hanfu costumes, she has now a collection of more than 40 exquisite Hanfu sets that include styles from the Western Han Dynasty, the Tang Dynasty, the Song Dynasty, and the Ming Dynasty. About half of her collection is custom-made, with some pieces being made from silk and prepared by people who continue to practise the over 2,500-year-old art of making kesi, a genuine luxury of Chinese silk tapestry, and Suzhou embroidery.

Her collaboration with the China Cultural Centre in Malta is set to unveil a new opportunity. Beyond just discovering the intricacies of Hanfu costumes, individuals will now have the chance to immerse themselves in the experience by trying them on. This venture will allow people to feel firsthand the glamour of wearing these charming Chinese garments, providing a unique and tangible connection to the cultural richness embodied in Hanfu attire.

“This initiative is expected to further enhance cultural exchanges between China and Malta and showcase the richness of traditional Chinese culture,” said Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta during this event.

"This is my opportunity to actively participate in the promotion of Chinese culture to the local community in Malta, allowing more people to understand and fall in love with Chinese culture through the allure of traditional Chinese clothing," said Yu Cheng.

The first creative programme of the Hanfu Costume Society will take place on February 24 in Valletta, on the Lantern Festival, to mark the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations of 2024. Female volunteer models are welcome to wear these refined Hanfu costumes for a parade in the streets of Valletta. Those who are interested in this event can refer to details on the Facebook page of the China Cultural Centre in Malta.