A stunning early strike from Norway star Caroline Graham Hansen gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final tie on Saturday.
Hansen cut in from the right before arrowing a left-foot strike beyond the reach of Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger in the fourth minute in west London, and Barcelona then held on for a result that leaves them in a strong position going into the return next Thursday.
Barcelona will have a huge crowd behind them in the second leg at the Camp Nou as they aim to reach a third consecutive Champions League final, after beating Chelsea in 2021 and losing to Lyon last year.
