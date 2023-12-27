Rasmus Hojlund admitted he was the “happiest man alive” after the Manchester United striker finally scored his first Premier League goal to seal Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

Hojlund had gone 14 games without a league goal since his August move from Atalanta for £72 million ($91 million).

The Dane, who had scored five times in the Champions League for United, saved his maiden Premier League strike for the perfect moment when he swivelled to fire home off the post in the 82nd minute.

That capped United’s recovery from two goals down to beat title-chasing Villa at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ four-game winless run in all competitions.

