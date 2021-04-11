It isn’t every day that somebody turns a century old. M’Carmela Pellegrini Petit, a resident at Casa Arkati in Mosta, celebrated turning 100 on April 5. Her loving family watched her cut the cake while standing outside behind the home’s glass windows, throwing her kisses and singing her a happy birthday. She was born in Floriana and lived with her parents until she turned 24, then got married and moved to Sliema. She has four daughters and one son and used to work at the post office, registering letters and selling stamps.

