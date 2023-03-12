Reigning MotoGP Champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the two-day pre-season testing which ended Sunday at Portimao in Portugal.

The Italian set the fastest time on his Ducati ahead of French riders Johann Zarco, on a Ducati-Pramac, and Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

Bagnaia was the only rider in the test to better the 1:38 mark on Sunday, breaking the lap record he set in 2021.

“I am very happy. I’ve been well in these five days of test,” said Bagnaia.

He was 0.296sec faster than Zarco’s best time and 0.334sec better than Quartararo.

