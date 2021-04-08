Maserati is celebrating the Bora, the first mid-mounted rear engine road car in the brand’s history, just as the MC20 is the first mid-mounted rear engine vehicle in the new era.

The wind of the Maserati Bora spans through 50 years of history, and reaches the dawn of a new phase for the Brand: all new models share the exclusiveness, sportiness and uniqueness that have always characterised the Modenese constructor, and Bora has also handed down its engine position, first introduced on the Tipo 63 (1961), initially reprised on the MC12, and now a key feature of the new MC20.

