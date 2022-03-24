Honouring a friend, family member, or someone special's birthday can come as a challenge if you’re unsure about what to give them. We often complicate the process too much and forget about the timeless classics – flowers. The next time you prepare to arrange a gift for someone’s birthday, consider getting a bunch of happy birthday flowers!

Top places to buy happy birthday flowers

Why gift flowers on a birthday?

One obvious reason is flowers are pretty and can brighten up any mood. Giving a flowering plant or a Happy Birthday Flowers bouquet on someone’s birthday lets them know that their well-being and happiness mean something to you.

Flower gifting dates back to ancient Rome, Greece, Egypt, and China, where people expressed emotions through flowers. The Greek believed that everyone was bestowed a spirit during their birth to watch over them, and they started celebrating birthdays to honor the spirit. The tradition continued to the Romans and eventually spread throughout the globe.

Today, we celebrate birthdays to celebrate the life of a person. While gifting ideas have expanded boundlessly, flowers have stood the test of time, and one cannot go wrong with them. Regardless of gender, age, or any other factor, there can never be a frown at the sight of flowers.

Where to buy flowers for a birthday?

You may find local flower shops in or around your neighborhood from where you can pick your favorite flowers. It is a great way to hand-pick them and customize a bouquet, especially if you’re getting it for someone on their birthday and you know their favorite flowers. However, many people lead a busy life, spending long hours in the office and getting about their day. In such a case, visiting the flower shops physically becomes a burden and not as productive as imagined.

Luckily, purchasing flowers has become much more convenient even for the busiest bees out there because of various online shops. You can search for “buy flowers near me” or anything related to Happy Birthday Flowers on the web, and you’ll be presented with a bunch of website options that cater to flowers.

Whether you need an assorted bouquet, a wreath, planted flowers in a vase, or a dozen roses, you’ll surely find flower delivery services that can bring them to your desired location. So you can plan for the flower delivery weeks ahead of the occasion to surprise someone beloved or even get them last minute by opting for same-day delivery services.

Which flowers are the best for birthdays?

While anyone would appreciate any kind of flower, there are some that just work better for a specific occasion, like a birthday. Here are some top choices for birthday flowers.

Roses

Nothing can quite speak as roses do; hence, these flowers remain among the top when you want to express your deepest feelings. While roses are highly associated with romantic love, different colors signify different meanings.

You can grab a bunch of yellow roses online to show someone on their birthday that you value their friendship, or get pink and red roses to say that you admire them. Roses are some of the most versatile flowers used for gifting on various occasions.

Orchid

There are around 25,000 to 30,000 species of these exotic flowers in the world! Although not every one of them has different meanings, there are a couple that symbolizes strength, luxury, beauty, fertility, love, and charm. They make a fabulous bouquet of Happy Birthday Flowers if you’re thinking of giving them to your girlfriend or wife.

Lily

Lilies come in more than 80 species, and anyone works as a great birthday flower. They represent positivity, happiness, and purity and generally have a cheerful nature! Lilies make the perfect birthday gifts if you want to wish your sister, mom, girlfriend, or grandma.

Iris

Irises symbolize courage, admiration, faith, wisdom, and hope. They are an ideal choice if the birthday person has a unique and bold personality! These flowers prevail in a crowd, and by gifting them to somebody, you’re telling them that they are striking and attractive.

Gerbera

Symbolising cheerfulness and innocence, gerberas are great flower options for gifting women of all ages. They come in various colors and generally have the daisy’s shape. You can add them to your flower arrangements or make a bunch of assorted gerberas of different colors to cheer someone up on their special day.

Gladiolus

These dramatic and striking flowers are perfect for letting your girlfriend or wife know that you value your relationship and that it is still going on strong! They make beautiful happy birthday flowers because of their unique natural arrangement and striking colors. Gladiolus also represents infatuation, so you can express your feelings to someone special through these flowers when words fall apart!

Tulips

If the birthday happens to be around springtime, one of the best picks would be tulips. The long cup-like structure of these perennials makes them unique, and they come in a variety of colors. They represent perfect love. So grab some tulips when you want to give a bouquet to the people you love on their birthday.

Sunflower

Another excellent flower option for birthdays is the sunflower. These large-stalk bright yellow flowers have many positive symbolisms, including warmth, good fortune, healing, happiness, and intelligence, making them an ideal gift for birthdays. With the sun itself in its name, the sunflower truly brightens up any room and is mood-uplifting.

Flower arrangements

There is no rule that you can give only one type of flower as a birthday gift or any gift for that matter. If you have access to a flower shop, you can make the best use of it and order a bouquet of different flowers to make it interesting. Combining a variety of flowers looks more attractive and also stands out among others.

Not a pro at picking flowers for a bouquet? Don’t worry; most websites have professional florists who can arrange the best flowers depending on your specific requirements. You wouldn’t have to worry about a thing anymore when it comes to flower-gifting on a birthday!

Conclusion

Regardless of age and gender, flowers are some of the most thoughtful gifts you can get for someone’s birthday. They also make the gifting experience fuller and more complete when you pair a present with a bouquet of happy Birthday Flowers. With several reliable websites online that can provide flowers even on the same day you place the order, you can easily grab a ready-made bouquet or customize one to gift your loved ones.