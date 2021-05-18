Manchester United legend Eric Cantona says he is “proud” but “not surprised” to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame.

The 54-year-old former France international joins Alan Shearer and fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry in being named.

Cantona, who began his career in England at Leeds, scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances and won four titles in five seasons for Manchester United.

He was also instrumental in Leeds winning the last ever First Division title in 1991/92.

