Sunday January 22 was the Chinese New Year Day on lunar calendar in 2023, and the year 2023 is represented by the Rabbit, the fourth Chinese zodiac animal.

A clay sculpture ‘Lord Rabbit’ is pictured in the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China, January 23, 2023. Lord Rabbit, known as Tu’er Ye in Chinese, is an auspicious clay toy for children in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua/Ren Chao

The 12 zodiac animals come in a set order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

Each animal has its own characteristics and according to which year they are born into, people are thought to possess the same animal’s attributes. The Years of the Rabbit include 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011. Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are believed to be creative, sensitive and peaceful.

Children enjoying the Red Lanterns’ Corridor in Yichun city, Jiangxi, January 19, 2023. Photo: People’s Daily/Chen Qihai

Chinese New Year is also known as Spring Festival in China. Rather than simply recognising the start of a new year, in China this time represents reunion and rebirth, marking the end of winter and the start of spring. Since 1996, China has established the Spring Festival which is a week-long holiday that allows millions of Chinese people to return home to celebrate the new year festivities together with their families.

The Chinese New Year typically starts with the first new moon and spans over fifteen days, until the full moon arrives and the Lantern Festival is celebrated to mark the end of the festivities. As it is directly linked to the moon phases, the date of the Chinese New Year changes every year, but it always falls between 21st January and 20th February. This year, the Chinese New Year’s celebrations will end on February 5.

Lantern show in Chongqing, January 17, 2023. Photo: People’s Daily/Liu Hui

Each day of the 16-day-long festival celebrations has a name and is usually associated with a purpose or meaning. Preparations for these festivities begin weeks in advance, starting with a thorough cleaning of the house in order to sweep away any misfortune from the previous year and to make way for good luck in the new year. Houses are decorated with red paper cuttings since red is believed to invite luck and to symbolise prosperity and energy, which ward off evil spirits and negativity.

A cook displays rabbit-shaped steamed bread at Qingdao Polar Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, January 18, 2023. Photo: Xinhua/Li Ziheng

The most significant days of this festival are certainly New Year’s Eve, New Year and the Lantern Festival. On New Year’s Eve, families reunite for dinner and stay up until midnight. Dumplings, sweet rice cake, long noodles, glutinous rice balls, fish and oranges are very popular on this day. New Year’s Day is typically dedicated to visiting family and relatives, giving presents, and visiting ancestors’ graves. Traditionally, children are given red envelopes with lucky money from their elders hoping to pass on a year of good fortune and blessings. On the other hand, elders are gifted with red envelopes to show them gratitude and wish them longevity. Interestingly, it is the beautifully decorated envelopes that are most important and not the money. These red envelopes are also always given and received with both hands and should never be opened in the presence of the present-giver. In today’s technological world, these red envelopes with money have taken a digital form and they are sent to friends, family and colleagues. Preparations for the Lantern Festival, which include cooking and making lanterns, start three days before. On the night of the Lantern Festival, streets are decorated with colourful lanterns, often with riddles written on them which children try to solve. People watch lion and dragon dances in the streets and fireworks are set off.

People take a selfie with a rabbit-themed ice sculpture made in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Helsinki, Finland, January 21, 2023. Photo: Xinhua/Matti Matikainen

The Spring Festival is a time for harmony and happy reunion of family. Family reunion plays a very important part in Chinese New Year celebrations. All of these activities manifest the concept of harmony, reunion and sharing that Chinese New Year centres on.

In recent years, more and more foreigners staying in China have taken part in the Spring Festival festivities, while more and more colourful and varied celebrations of Chinese New Year are held overseas where Chinese and local communities celebrate the festival together. Chinese New Year has gradually become a time to share expectations for happiness and peace.

Rabbit-themed Chinese lanterns at the square in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, January 15, 2023. Photo: Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit, the China Cultural Centre in Malta extends warm greetings and best wishes to everyone. May the colourful and joyful Chinese New Year celebrations bring warmth, peace, happiness and hope to us and the world.

The Director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, Mme. Yuan Yuan, receiving a very special gift from Jeremy Azzopardi. Photo: China Cultural Centre in Malta

Special Chinese New Year gift

On the Chinese New Year’s Eve, the Director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, Mme. Yuan Yuan, received a very special gift from Jeremy Azzopardi, a Maltese high school student who just returned to Malta for vacation from China. His father, Silvano Azzopardi who has lived in China for over twenty years, is a winner of the Friendship Award of Hebei Province in China. Jeremy’s calligraphy is beautiful. He wrote three different styles of 福 (good fortune), the most popular character for Chinese New Year.

It’s overwhelming to see that the friendship between our two peoples is being carried on by the younger generation.

Colourful Lantern Show in Yuncheng city, Shanxi Province, January 17, 2023. The entrance is decorated as the Chinese character “Spring”. Photo: People’s Daily/Yan Xin