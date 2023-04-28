Spanish Formula One veteran Fernando Alonso arrives in town for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the glow of a man very much in love.
Not perhaps with Taylor Swift, he good naturedly refused repeated opportunities on Thursday to confirm (or deny) rumours he was dating the American singer – but with an old flame – Formula One.
“It’s happy days,” beamed the 41-year-old at his new team Aston Martin’s temporary weekend ‘cabin’ on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Baku.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us