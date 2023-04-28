Spanish Formula One veteran Fernando Alonso arrives in town for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the glow of a man very much in love.

Not perhaps with Taylor Swift, he good naturedly refused repeated opportunities on Thursday to confirm (or deny) rumours he was dating the American singer – but with an old flame – Formula One.

“It’s happy days,” beamed the 41-year-old at his new team Aston Martin’s temporary weekend ‘cabin’ on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Baku.

More details on SportsDesk.