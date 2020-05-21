The 1950s often tend to be forgotten mainly because our attention is taken over by the earlier turbulent years of the two World Wars or by the later decade of the 1960s which is synonymous with revolution and change.

The collection of around 350 photo negatives which were shot in Malta during the late 1950s by Dr Peter J. Shield PhD, ARP acts as a captivating witness of these past times. Following the recent donation of this collection by Dr Shield to Heritage Malta, a selection of digitised images are now being made available to the public every Thursday.

The information and narratives which the public may provide about these photos will enhance this precious national collection with further significance. After experiencing the hardships of war, people living in the 1950s had a deep eagerness to return to normal as well as a strong thirst for change.

This week’s theme, ‘Happy Return’, focuses on places of entertainment and leisure. Heritage Malta is curious to know whether any of the readers have ever been to any of these bars, cinemas, theatres, music halls and venues during the late 1950s. Do these entertainment places still exist? Do they still serve the same purpose or have they changed business? Do the readers have any memories about these entertainment spots which they would like to share? And the big question – can you identify someone in the photos?

Photo – 62062

The name of this business showing in the photo has inspired the title for this week’s theme. The photo is somewhat dark, however, a barber sign is located at the corner. While asking around, we were informed that the Happy Return bar shown in this photo was located in Triq il-Franġisk, corner with Triq il-Miratur in Floriana. Today, there is another bar instead.

Photo - 62063

62063 - Buskett Roadhouse - Copyright Heritage Malta

With the Verdala Palace in the background, it is not difficult to identify this place. Endowed with open scenes of the remarkable Buskett Gardens, this business has served as an entertainment spot for many years. The place is still there, although it has changed considerably.

Photo – 62057

62057 - Copyright Heritage Malta

Who knows how many love stories have saw their beginnings in this music hall? We still do not know where this place is. Maybe the readers will help us to identify it. Although the photo is black and white, it seems to ooze with color. Look at the mismatched patterned tiles, the decorated walls and the stage in the background. Clients are smartly dressed. Sailors are sitting at the tables. Two waiters are serving the clientele.

Photo – 62061

62061 - Luqa - Copyright Heritage Malta

Interestingly, we managed to identify this location through the cinema advert which is hanging at this village bar’s door announcing the 1956 film Comanche at the Metro Theatre in Luqa. The photo was also identifiable through the nearby school building which today is known as St Ignatius College Luqa Primary School. At the time, the school was still at ground floor level. We have been informed that both this village bar and the theatre have been replaced with other buildings.

Photo – 62309

62309 - Copyright Heritage Malta

Can you identify this singer or the pianist who is accompanying her? It seems that this photo was taken at the Catholic Institute Theatre in Floriana.

Photo – 62363

62363 - Copyright Heritage Malta

It would be lovely if someone could recognise these children who appear to be participating in a ballet performance. Maybe we can even identify the location and the name of the show.

Photo – 62364

62364 - Copyright Heritage Malta

Possibly, this was taken during the same performance showing in Photo 62363. Do you know this ballerina?

Photo – 62168

62168 - Rialto Cinema - Copyright Heritage Malta

This elegant building with the wide marble staircase is the Rialto Cinema in Cospicua. People are smartly dressed waiting to enter for the next show. A poster displayed in the hall announces the 1956 American romantic comedy film The Ambassador’s Daughter.

Photo – 62065.1

62065.1 - Copyright Heritage Malta

These two are probably competing for a spot prize. Can you identify the location or any of the people?

Do join in the fun. You can view these photos and many others from the Shield Collection at https://heritagemalta.org/pjsc/.

Should you wish to get in contact with Heritage Malta to share any details about the photos, your stories or any photos of interest, e-mail digitisation@heritagemalta.org.