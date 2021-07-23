South Korean forward Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, will now stay at the north London club until 2025 after earning a significant pay rise.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” Son said in a statement.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

