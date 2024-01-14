Harbour ferry crossings will be free of charge from Monday for anyone who has a Tal linja Card, the prime minister said on Sunday.

Addressing Labour Party supporters in Fgura, Robert Abela said the measure was a way to promote alternative means of transport and keep money in people’s pockets. Crossing currently cost €1.50 or €2.80 return.

“Just like we made route buses free, use of the ferries will also be free,” he said.

Crossings between the three cities and Valletta and from the capital city to Sliema are currently made every 30 minutes.

The service continues until midnight in summer and 7.30pm in winter.

The announcement comes after then transport minister Aaron Farrugia said in December that the government was exploring the removal of fares for ferry crossings as a means to encourage their use and reduce congestion on the roads.

The prime minister addressing supporters in Fgura. Labour Party photo.

Abela said that a Labour government has made several environmental reforms, such as the shore-to-ship project whereby berthed ships are linked to the power grid so that they do not need to run their engines and generators in harbour, causing harmful emissions.

The government through Wastserv had also introduced the separation of waste and promoted reuse.

A gas power station that replaced a plant run with heavy fuel oil, thus also reducing air pollution.

He said the government would continue to set up open spaces for families and added that San Klement Park in Żabbar would soon be enlarged.