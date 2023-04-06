Xavi Hernandez admitted it would be hard to sleep after Real Madrid outclassed his Barcelona side in a 4-0 Copa del Rey at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Los Blancos reached the final 4-1 on aggregate, knocking out the 31-time record Spanish cup winners after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half of the second leg.

Xavi had led Barcelona to victory over Madrid in the last three Clasicos, but Madrid stunned their rivals to set up a final against Osasuna on May 6.

"We're hurt today, yes. It will be hard to sleep, more so as the big Barca fan that I am," Xavi told reporters.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt