Rachel Cuschieri will be pursuing her career in Italy for the first time since moving overseas after completing a move to Serie B side S.S. Lazio Women.

Rachel Cuschieri (centre) unveiled with the Lazio shirt.

The Malta international travelled to Rome yesterday to seal the deal with the club from the Italian capital city.

"I have always wanted to play in Italy and get another experience abroad while embracing a new and different culture," Cuschieri told the Times of Malta.

"Lazio came knocking on door and it was hard to decline their offer as they want to build a competitive team and become one of the best in Italian football."

The transfer deal was completed thanks to the collaboration between Cuschieri's agency Flowsports and SM Group with Fabio Piluso acting as the intermediary in these negotiations.

Cuschieri was a free agent after not renewing her contract with her previous club PSV Eindhoven.

She was on the books of the Dutch giants since signing with them on May 2018.

"For me, it is always an honour that certain clubs are interested in me especially because I hail from a small country like Malta," Cuschieri explained.

"Playing for the likes of Anderlecht and PSV Vrouwen helped me grow as a person and get recognized more as a player."

At Lazio, Cuschieri will be joining fellow Malta international team mate Emma Lipman, who last season was at Florentia San Gimignano.

"It is always amazing to play with someone you know, in particular who plays with the same national team as you because in a way you can be more at ease with someone who knows you and knows your capabilities," she said.

"Having Emma (Lipman) in my team is amazing as she is a leader, she is a player who understands the game and she also brings a lot of experience with her."

Cuschieri also boasts a one-year spell with Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, with whom she scored six goals on the way to the title.

Previously, the creative midfielder captained Birkirkara Women to various local titles before moving to Apollon Limassol with whom she won the Cypriot championship three times and three times the Cyprus Cup as well as she became the first Maltese women to join a foreign club on a professional basis.

In addition, Cuschieri also featured in the proper rounds of the UEFA Women's Champions League with the Limassol-based side.

At international level, Cuschieri has 65 caps with 11 goals in the process, including her most recent in the 2-1 win over Georgia in the European qualifiers last March.