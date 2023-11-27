The European Parliament elections are on the horizon. National governments often view these elections as a test of their popularity at the local level.

An increasing number of European citizens do not care much about the EP. Many perceive it as a democratic watchdog with no teeth to scrutinise the work of the European Commission. The media barely pays any attention to what happens in Strasbourg, where the EP meets for its monthly plenary session.

Going beyond the oratory and the rhetoric that characterises the debates within the EU’s institutions, it is depressing to note the inertia on how best to prepare to face the daunting challenges ahead. This inaction poses a substantial risk to the Union’s relevance in the geopolitical realities of today.

Politico is a respectable platform that disseminates information on global politics. Its reporting on EU affairs is one of the more objective and reliable. It recently commented on work being done by Brussels Eurocrats to shake off the dull reputation of the EP and project it in a more meaningful light to ordinary Europeans.

Top MEPs in an ‘obscure working group’ have been working on administrative changes in the past few months to address ‘the insufficient media attractiveness of some plenary agenda items resulting in lack of liveliness of debates and topics perceived as having less immediate impact and of limited relevance’.

In the coming months, MEPs aiming to be re-elected in the June 2024 elections will crowd social and traditional media with narratives on how hard they strive to improve citizens’ lives. We will undoubtedly see photos of them giving the thumbs up in the EP to resolutions that have popular appeal. Many of these resolutions relate to what many consider issues of relatively insignificant value to most people, like the labelling of food products, the standardisation of USB cables and regulating on roaming charges.

Experience on how the EU handles its governance issues leaves little hope of any radical reforms in the next five years that will help it achieve its objectives

The challenges that the EU faces are undoubtedly much more significant. In her State of the Union address in September, EC President Ursula von der Leyen touched on some of the challenges the EU must address when the new commission is appointed next year.

Von der Leyen argued: “There are questions we must address today if we want to be ready for tomorrow.” She added that efficient law is one of the key concerns for an enlarged EU. Individual member states can veto specific proposals, and if the bloc were to grow in size, then unanimity would be harder to achieve.

In an informal meeting held in Granada in October, EU leaders debated the future priorities for the strategic agenda of the next commission. These include security and defence, resilience and competitiveness, energy, global engagement and enlargement.

Speaking at the EP in May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for “an enlarged and reformed European” Union that is more “geopolitical” in outlook and actions. He added: “Those nostalgic for the dream of a European world power, those who serve national superpower fantasies, are stuck in the past.” This is a somewhat contrasting view from French President Emanuel Macron’s belief that the EU must become a global power.

It would be more realistic to start working on making the EU institutions more effective in their work. Sophie in ‘t Veld, a Dutch MEP in the centrist Renew group, told Politico that after the recent conflagration in the Middle East, “we should have had an extraordinary plenary immediately”. There was no plenary session unit on October 17, 10 days after the Hamas attacks on October 7. Many would agree with her argument that “we want the EP to use its powers as a democratic watchdog”.

The tensions between the different EU institutions and among the various commissioners are often latent but very real. Experience on how the EU handles its governance issues leaves little hope of any radical reforms in the next five years that will help it achieve its objectives. It is distressing that the only time that EU leaders and institutions seem to speak with one voice is when a crisis like COVID erupts.

As long as national priorities continue to dominate the attitude of EU leaders, the Union will continue to languish in a state of diminished relevance in the lives of ordinary citizens. It is time for the European Council, the EC, the 720 MEPs and the new commission to focus on the hard truths that the EU faces – truths that are constantly being ignored.