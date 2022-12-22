Michele Marcolini said he is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be appointed as Malta national teams’ head coach and said that he is keen to build on the excellent work done by his predecessor Devis Mangia.

The former Chievo Verona coach was making his first appearance in front of the Maltese media since he was announced in his new job and said that the hallmarks of his football philosophy are teamwork and hard work.

“I am really thrilled to have been approached by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo and offered the job of Malta national teams’ head coach,” Marcolini said.

“I am aware that I have been set some important objectives by the association and for me, it is a fascinating challenge to try and fulfil these goals.

“For me, having a solid human relationship with my players is key so that I can implement my football idea which is based on aggressivity and fighting for a shared objective.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt