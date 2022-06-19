Tenishia Thornton has dominated the headlines in Malta this week as the young weightlifter rewrote the history books in Maltese sport when she secured three gold medals at the World Youth Championships that were held in Mexico.

Competing in the 55kg category, Thornton topped the standings in the snatch, clean and jerk and the overall category to become the first Maltese weightlifter to return home with a gold medal from a world championship in an Olympic sport.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Thornton was visibly emotional after her success.

“I am really happy with this result,” Thornton said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta