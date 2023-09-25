Head coach Warren Gatland says "hard work" is responsible for Wales turning crisis into joy as his team became the first side to reach the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages following a record win over Australia.

Just over six months ago, Welsh rugby was in a dark place as uncertainty over a deal between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and its regional clubs left players worrying about their futures.

A sexism and racism scandal saw WRU chairman Steve Phillips resign while the players threatened to go on strike ahead of their Six Nations match against England.

Senior stalwarts such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb retired just months before the World Cup began.

