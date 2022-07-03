Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese were the darlings of Maltese sport this week after the tennis duo won an historic silver medal in the women’s doubles at the Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria.

The Maltese pairing defied the odds with a strong run into the final which has seen them claim the scalps of Italian top seeds Nuria Brancaccio and Aurora Zantetedeschi 3-6, 7-6, 11-9.

However, in the final, Curmi and Genovese were beaten by Spanish duo Jessica Bouas Maneiro and Guiomar Maristany Zuleta 6-3 6-2 to return home with a silver medal around their necks.

It was still a remarkable achievement as this was Malta’s first-ever silver medal in tennis at the Mediterranean Games and the fourth overall.

In fact, in 70 years that the Mediterranean Games were held Malta has won one gold, four silver and four bronze medal.

