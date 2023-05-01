The old football adage warns that football coaches should never go back. Yet, success can be sweet when it comes second time around.

Giovanni Tedesco’s second bite at the Birkirkara cherry has been better for him than his first.

Tedesco’s first stint lasted less than six months having been appointed in 2015, though that first experience with Birkirkara saw him come within inches of securing a historic Europa League qualification over English giants West Ham United.

Last summer, there were arguably more coaches available to choose from, but Birkirkara decided to tap into their nostalgia in an attempt to produce more cherished memories.

