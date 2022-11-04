Three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden is expected to miss the next month of the season with a tendon strain in his right foot, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the injury to the 33-year-old guard, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player.
Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds a game for the 76ers this season -- and he is the only player in the young NBA campaign with over 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
