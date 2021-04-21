Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has suffered an injury setback during his recovery from a hamstring strain and faces an indefinite layoff, the team announced on Tuesday.

A statement from the Nets said Harden’s injury had flared up during an on-court rehab session on Monday.

“Following an evaluation today which included an MRI, Harden will remain out indefinitely,” the team said. “Updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate.”

Harden has not played since April 5, when his return from a hamstring injury was cut short after only four minutes in a win over the New York Knicks.

