Three-time reigning NBA scoring champion James Harden reported to the Houston Rockets training camp Tuesday with coach Stephen Silas confident he can build a successful relationship with the superstar guard.

Harden was tested for Covid-19 as part of the NBA’s safety protocol and could practice with the Rockets ahead of their pre-season opener on Friday at Chicago.

“That’s pretty much all I know,” Silas said. “Him getting tested in Houston is good for everybody.”

The Rockets began workouts on Sunday and Silas said Monday there was no timetable for disgruntled Harden to arrive, calling his absence a “setback”, but Silas was hopeful of building a relationship with the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player.

“Trust is built day to day and once the relationship begins, we’ll begin that process of trust,” Silas said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta