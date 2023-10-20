James Harden missed Philadelphia 76ers practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday for what the NBA club called personal reasons, leaving his status in doubt for next week’s season opener.

Harden, a 34-year-old guard who has won three NBA scoring titles and took his second NBA assists crown last season, has not played in the pre-season for the Sixers.

Harden has been at odds with 76ers team president Daryl Morey over wanting a long-term contract.

After opting into a one-year deal with the expectation of being traded, no deal for Harden materialized, leaving him calling Morey a liar and saying the ruptured relationship could never be mended.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

