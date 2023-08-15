NBA star James Harden has said he will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again while Daryl Morey remains the team’s general manager.

In scathing comments which come with the 76ers and Harden locked in a contract standoff, the former NBA MVP said he could no longer be part of an organization that employed Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at an event in China for sponsors Adidas.

“Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The incendiary remarks highlight the increasingly acrimonious nature of Harden’s contract negotiations with the 76ers.

