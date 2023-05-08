A resurgent James Harden scored 42 points, including a last-gasp three-pointer to lift the Philadelphia 76ers over Boston 116-115 in overtime on Sunday to level their NBA playoff series.

But in Phoenix, not even a career playoff-high 53 points were not enough for Nikola Jokic to spark the Denver Nuggets to a victory over the Suns.

Harden drained a 24-foot corner three with just 19 seconds remaining in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center for a win that leaves the Eastern Conference best-of-seven second round series squared at 2-2.

In a nerve-shredding finale, Boston’s Marcus Smart nailed a potential buzzer-beating basket but it did not count as he was unable to get the shot off before time expired.

That left Philadelphia celebrating a gutsy victory that owed everything to the majestic performance of Harden, who bagged his second 40-point game of the series, which continues Tuesday at Boston.

“I put the work in and it was all about being aggressive,” said Harden afterward. “Tonight it was really do or die.

“We found a way to win and that’s all that matters in the post-season.”

