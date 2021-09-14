Although no course records were broken in Salina on Sunday during the third race of the Go & Fun BSJ Sprint Triathlon, Julian Harding’s winning streak continued.

Harding, a clear favourite this season, won his third in as many races with a four minute advantage over second-placed Keith Galea.

Harding’s swimming experience has been evident throughout, gaining a strong advantage from the very start and putting him on the forefront of the race in the 20km bike course.

He maintained his lead throughout, increasing the gap as the race progressed. Harding finished the race in 1 hour 21 seconds.

