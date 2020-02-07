Back stronger than ever after a year off, the Harley-Davidson® Euro Festival will take place from May 7th to 10th 2020 in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, in the small town of Grimaud. For the 13th edition, we have a lot of surprises in store for the thousands of visitors due to join from all around.

Festival entry will be free to attract a new generation of Harley enthusiasts

Dedicated to moto and music, the 2020 Euro Festival will be free and open to all, thanks to the support of the town itself, the Var county and the Provence region. Together with Harley-Davidson, all the local councils want this new edition to be as inclusive as ever.

In line with the “More Roads To Harley-Davidson” motto, which seeks to attract a new generation of bikers, the Wisconsin firm has decided to make this gathering as accessible as can be, so as to celebrate love of motorbikes and rock music with the biggest crowd. Harley-Davidson boasts a line-up of over 38 different models so that everyone can find their own freedom machine, and we want to reflect this diversity.

Five stages to showcase a wide range of music

The heart of the festival will, as usual, take place in the Prairies de la Mer campsite, a spot renowned for its beauty in all the South of France! This year however, our event will offer five different stages to showcase a large range of music, in an effort to please all generations and attendees. The 2020 Euro Festival will be perfect for families, group of friends, bikers and non-bikers alike. Anyone looking to spend three days of fun to the roaring “potato sound” of our beloved Harley-Davidson bikes is welcome!

On site, you will find a great number of artisans, customisation garages and shops. To get their fair share of the Euro Festival spirit, that combines freedom and riding, our attendees just have to make the most of our program: daily bike rides in the lush Var region, the famous Harley-Davidson parade and nightly music gigs. You will also get the chance to try out all the Harley-Davidson line-up, including the all-electric LiveWire, which will be fastened to a Jumpstart platform, for the thrill-seekers amongst you!

You don’t need to ride a Harley-Davidson to enjoy the atmosphere of this incredible event. Thousands of enthusiasts will flock to Grimaud for one of the most anticipated bike festivals in France. From the very first day onwards, our attendees will have the pleasure to relax on sumptuous beaches and cast their eyes on the fiercest custom models, as revered custom shops from all of Europe will showcase their creations.