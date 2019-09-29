American motorcycle company Harley-Davidson has announced an accelerated growth strategy aimed at expanding its ridership up to a staggering four million riders within the US by 2027 from three million in 2017.

The company’s new incentive, known as ‘More Roads to Harley-Davidson’, is already on plan to provide customers of the brand with stronger dealers, broader access and new products. Harley-Davidsons’ aim is to nurture consumer insights in an effort to bolster existing growth of top-quality products American manufacturers are known for. Projections of the incentive are expecting a growth of “more than $1 billion” in annual revenue by 2022. In 2018, the company stated that its new sales strategy was expected to generate up to $1.5 billion in additional revenue by 2022.

When talking in terms of the projected compelling growth, Harley-Davidson understands that the strategy they have initiated will require “substantial investment”. The company expects an operating investment of $450 million to $550 million through 2022, and capital investment of $225 million to $275 million.

We’re on a quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders

Outside of the US, Harley-Davidson plans to grow its global business by as much as 50 per cent of annual revenue, if not more. Figures remain subject to change, as they do not take into consideration the introduction of new opportunities Harley-Davidson is perusing, such as electric powered two-wheelers, eBicycles and new apparel. The company is also expecting to launch a fully electric LiveWire model this year, as well as more middleweight motorcycles for their riders.

“We’re on a quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders,” president and CEO Matt Levatich said. “We are activating our refined plan with focus and intensity to create new pathways to Harley-Davidson and expand access and appeal to more people around the world.”

For more information, call 2339 2328/9 or e-mail info@FapiMotors.com. Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts and merchandise are available from Fapi Motors Ltd, a mobility business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.