A year-long celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson pride and craftsmanship was launched with the introduction of the first release of new models in the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line-up, including the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details.

The 2023 offering from the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout performance cruiser model, the new Nightster Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler trike model.

2023 Breakout

“Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

“We’re excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson.”

