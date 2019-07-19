The recent egg-throwing at a woman during a bachelor party has caused widespread outrage. Many continue asking what the fuss is all about. After all, wasn’t this just a bit of harmless horseplay by the boys?

Let’s start with the facts. These were not some friends just throwing a couple of eggs at the bridegroom-to-be. A woman who was hired to subject herself to humiliating treatment for an extra buck is filmed tied to a wall and handcuffed to the prospective bridegroom. The video evidence suggests that at least 500 eggs were used, many thrown violently at close range.

The egg-pelting is so overwhelming that it draws blood on her back. She cannot even protect herself as the man beside her does with one of the egg trays since both her hands are tied. She demands that the egg-throwing, which has clearly gone way beyond her expectations, stop. Unless her pleading and blaspheming is part of the act, there can be no doubt that the woman at that point has withdrawn whatever consent she gave before the start of this disgusting spectacle.

Yet, the pelting continues. Her protests elicit more laughter and more eggs. The participants are more scandalised by her bad language than by their own actions. All this is considered so unproblematic by the perpetrators that they allow a minor, probably someone’s close relative, to witness the whole thing.

At the end of the ‘show’, one of the perpetrators has the gall to thank the egg-plastered woman: “Grazzi xbin, ħadna pjaċir, thank you talli ħadt pjaċir magħna… prosit talli komplejt magħna”. (Thanks, we enjoyed it. Thank you for enjoying it with us; congrats for being such a good sport).

There are three serious issues with this disgusting spectacle. Firstly, if the woman’s protestations were not part of the act, in the same way that porn actors simulate resistance in sadomasochistic scenes to further excite the viewership, then her withdrawal of consent makes this ‘lark’ a textbook case of assault. Action needs to be taken accordingly.

Secondly, even if the woman did not really mean to withdraw her consent, the fact still remains that the whole action took place in front of a minor. Someone must be held accountable for such shocking judgement and the negative impact such a display must have had on the boy.

Thirdly, there can be no doubt that this is a case of ritualised violence against a woman by men, especially since news reports suggest she is a vulnerable woman. The organisers, anesthetised by countless previous bachelor nights and YouTube videos, clearly saw it as a bit of harmless high jinks, just the boys having a laugh.

But the act has unmistakable hallmarks of sexually-fueled symbolic sadism: the skimpy bikini covered in egg, the exposed defencelessness, the planned humiliation, the protestations that elicit more enjoyment, the thanks at the end for an assumed consensual act of perverse pleasure.

This sad episode has illustrated, yet again, the culture of violence and denigration of women that some, or many men in Malta still harbour and are brought up to believe is ‘normal’.

Firmly addressing and transforming this toxic masculinity needs to become a top priority for our society. Otherwise, this disgusting spectacle continues to be repeated every weekend at a venue close to you.