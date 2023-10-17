The University of Malta Research Trust (RIDT) is presenting a live concert in aid of cancer research at the Sir Temi Zammit Auditorium, Tal-Qroqq, on October 20 at 8pm.

The production, aimed at all the family, will see 19 singers and seven musicians performing a variety of numbers from Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love to George Ezra’s Green Green Grass. There will also be a number of songs in Maltese such as Glen Vella’s Ħarsa Biss and Meravilja by Mark Spiteri Lucas and Debbie Scerri.

Performers also include Ludwig Galea Cherylis, Gloriana, Christian Arding, Ivan and Krista Spiteri Lucas, Corazon, Danica Muscat, Kurt Anthony, Laura Bruno, Leontine, Mark Tonna, tenor Georg Zammit, Martina Fenech and Nicole Vella.

The funds raised from this event will go directly for cancer research projects at the University of Malta. Researchers have been at the forefront of ground-breaking cancer research and treatment.

These contributions will directly support ongoing research initiatives, provide resources for cutting-edge technologies, and facilitate the development of new therapies to improve the lives of cancer patients.

“We are thrilled to host Harmony of Hope and are deeply grateful to the researchers, musicians, sponsors, and attendees who are making this event possible,” said Wilfred Kenely, CEO of the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta. "Cancer affects us all, and by coming together in harmony, we can make a real impact on the future of cancer research and treatment."

Tickets for Harmony of Hope are available from bookingoffice.com.mt.