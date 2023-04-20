Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says Harry Kane can still fulfil his ambition of winning a trophy with the club but believes being a “legend” is also important.

The England captain has scored 23 Premier League goals this season — behind only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland — but is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at managerless Spurs.

The 29-year-old forward, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, has spent his whole senior career at Tottenham but is yet to win a trophy.

Spurs’ record goalscorer has often made clear his desire to win silverware at his boyhood club but discussions over a new deal are yet to take place.

Levy said during a discussion at the Cambridge Union Society: “He (Kane) can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, but being a legend is also important.

