The company’s shareholders and directors, would like to thank the Malta Stock Exchange for their recent invitation to the bell ringing ceremony for Hart Capital Partners (Europe) plc.

The company is pleased to announce that the offer of €3,000,000, 7.25% Secured Callable Bonds 2025-2027 (the “Bonds”), guaranteed by Hart Capital Partners (UK) Limited, a private limited liability company registered under the laws of England and Wales with company registration number 13528148, issued in terms of a Company Admission Document dated the 20 October 2022 and offered via subscription through the Authorised Financial Intermediaries that participated in the Intermediaries Offer was fully subscribed. Subscriptions closed on November 18, 2022.

Interest on the Bonds at the rate of 7.25% per annum commenced on November 28, 2022 and shall be payable annually in arrears on the 28th November of each year with the first interest payment falling due on November 28, 2023. The Bonds were admitted to trading on Prospects on the November 29, 2022 and trading commenced on November 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to thank its advisors Grant Thornton, Curmi & Partners Ltd, and the investing public, for their strong support in this bond issue.