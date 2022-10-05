A blunder from Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart helped RB Leipzig to a 3-1 home win on Tuesday, their first Champions League victory of the season.

After a VAR check ruled out what looked to be a Leipzig goal, Hart’s attempted goal kick went straight to Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who slid the ball to Andre Silva to put the home side 2-1 up.

The goal broke Celtic’s stubborn resistance, with Silva adding another goal ten minutes later to put Leipzig 3-1 up and on course for their first points of the campaign.

