Gżira United have agreed to terms to re-sign Nigerian striker Haruna Garba, however, the deal will only materialise if the towering forward receives positive news from medical checks to be effected on a foot injury that has been hampering him for several months now.

Reports in other sections of the media had said on Friday that the Premier League club had offered a contract to Garba for the upcoming season, and all terms of the deal had been agreed upon by both parties.

However, the Times of Malta can reveal that the deal is subject to a number of medical tests that Garba is expected to undergo in the coming days.

Garba had left the Maroons last summer when he agreed to a move to Hungarian giants Debrecen. Since then, he played in China at SZ Dongwu and during his stint in Asia he picked up a knee injury that continued to trouble him for several months.

