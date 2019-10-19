An agreement with Microsoft was signed this week between Microsoft Malta and Harvest Technology, which incorporates PTL Limited and APCO Systems Limited.

Through the deal, Harvest will be contributing expertise, knowledge and talent development to all those using the Microsoft Innovation Centre.

“This is the first in a series of new partnerships that the Microsoft Innovation Centre will be announcing over the coming months,” said Kyle Anastasi from Microsoft Malta. “Harvest and Microsoft Malta share the same commitment to keep supporting the growth of the local start-up ecosystem and our plan is that through future initiatives, we will keep supporting the community together.

“At a time when Microsoft has been reviewing its MIC programme in other markets, we are proud to say that in Malta, the MIC has been acknowledged for its constant growth and increased role in Malta’s IT ecosystem.

“We have been growing from strength to strength and the new partnerships that are currently being established keep us in line with our corporate mission “to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” he added.

This is the first in a series of new partnerships

Godwin Caruana, CEO of Harvest Technology said: “Partnering and supporting a success story like the Microsoft Innovation Centre is a source of great pride for us because it will give us the opportunity to bring our expertise and market presence to the table.”

Caruana added: “This, together with Microsoft’s technologies, products and expertise should create the necessary synergies and learning opportunities to strengthen the start-up eco-system that is becoming increasingly more relevant in the market.”

Inaugurated six years ago, the MIC has been playing a prominent role in the local tech ecosystem, acting as a point of reference for technology experts, businesses, start-ups, students and educators to learn more how their work and operations can be improved through Microsoft’s technology. Hosting and mentoring start-ups was always one of the main missions of the MIC. To date, over 180 technology start-ups have been hosted at the MIC where more outreach activities are being organised in line with the evolution of newer technologies such as cloud computing, big data, blockchain, iGaming, AI and virtual reality.