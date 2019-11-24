The local equities market declined by a further 1.325 per cent as it ended the week at 9,717.441 points. In all, 17 equities were active, out of which five traded higher while another ten lost ground. A total weekly turnover of €1 million was generated over 140 transactions.

Last Tuesday, the board of directors of 1923 Investments an-nounced that Harvest Technology plc was granted approval to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of its entire issued share capital.

Harvest Technology’s principal purpose is that of investing and holding interests in companies and other ventures operating in the technology and e-commerce solutions industries across a spread of geographical regions primarily in Malta, but also in parts of Europe and Africa.

From a group perspective, the Company currently holds 100 per cent of the share capital in PTL Limited, APCO Systems Limited and APCO Limited.

International Hotel Investments plc headed the list of fallers with a 5.88 per cent change in price to €0.80 after trading at a weekly high of €0.85.

This was the result of 14 deals involving 28,218 shares.

Last Monday, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that following its strategic plan to increase focus on digital banking services and to modernise the branch network, the application period for the related voluntary schemes has ended and employees will be soon contacted. The bank is expecting employee levels to decline by circa 180 persons.

This will result into a restructuring charge of around €16m in the financial year ending December 31, 2019. On Friday, the bank issued its interim directors’ report for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019. The bank reported a higher profit before tax when compared to the same period last year.

The bank was active over seven deals involving 12,738 shares. The equity’s price declined by 2.31 per cent to €1.27 despite reaching a weekly high of €1.29.

Bank of Valletta plc also closed in the red as it declined by a further 0.46 per cent.

The bank kicked-off the week on a positive note as it traded higher at €1.12 but did not manage to sustain the gain as the equity closed at €1.09.

FIMBank plc traded twice over a spread of 66,719 shares. The equity lost 2.34 per cent to close the week at $0.625.

The best performer for the week was Trident Estates plc as it registered a 16.45 per cent increase, reaching a five-week high price of €1.77. Trading of the 12,000,003 new ordinary shares commenced during the previous week. The equity was only active last Monday as two deals involving 1,752 shares were executed.

Malta Properties Company plc, also registered a positive performance, as its price went up by just over 3 per cent to €0.68.

A total of 28,214 shares changed hands over nine deals.

Malita Investments plc closed in positive territory, as it recorded a 0.55 per cent increase to €0.915.

The equity was active over two deals involving 20,530 shares.

MIDI plc lost ground, as it closed 5.80 per cent lower at €0.65. The equity lost ground last Tuesday as 12 deals involving 162,600 shares were executed.

Two other trades involving 18,000 shares were also executed last Thursday which left no impact on the previous closing price.

Similarly, Tigne’ Mall plc traded 0.55 per cent lower at €0.90. A total of four trades were executed with a spread of 6,290 shares.

Last Thursday, both Medserv plc and Plaza Centres plc were active over a sole deal as both finished lower. The former traded on slim volume to close 3.85 per cent in the red at €1.25. The latter was active over one deal of 1,000 shares which resulted into a 0.97 per cent decline to €1.02.

BMIT Technologies plc issue interim directors’ statement

Last Thursday, BMIT Technologies plc issued their interim directors’ statement for the three-quarter period of the financial year ending December 31, 2019.

The company announced a positive performance which is mainly reflected by the continued aim of the company to increase its service offerings. During this period, the company recorded a 5.8 per cent increase in revenue from the same period last year. This translates into €16.7m as at September 2019 when compared to €15.8m in 2018.

The equity closed the week with a positive 0.97 per cent to €0.52.

This was the result of 367,500 shares spread over 18 deals.

On the other hand, its parent company, GO plc, ended the week in the opposite direction, as it closed 0.94 per cent lower at €4.22. Eight deals involving 62,210 shares were executed.

RS2 Software plc did not extend further its positive streak, as it lost 2.78 per cent, closing the week at €2.10. A total of 132,310 shares changed ownership over eight deals, generating the highest liquidity for the week of €278,343.

Last Wednesday, PG plc announced that the company shall be meeting this week to consider, and if deemed fit, distribute an interim dividend to members listed on the company’s register of members as at November 25, 2019. If approved, the interim dividend shall be paid on December 5, 2019.

The equity was active over six deals involving 22,750 shares, pushing the price 0.56 per cent upwards to €1.80.

Malta International Airport plc traded nine times over a spread of 4,445 shares. The equity traded higher last Wednesday at €7.25 but the gain was offset the following day, to end the week unchanged at €7.20.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was also active but closed unchanged at €11.50. Five deals involving 1,041 shares were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index gained ground, as it closed 0.147 per cent higher at 1,121.52 points. A total of 20 issues were active, of which 12 headed north while seven declined. The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) headed the list of gainers with a 0.62 per cent rise to €130.15. Conversely, the 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) ended the week 0.66% lower at €149.39.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced by 0.323 per cent to close at 1,083.12 points. Out of 55 active issues, 20 registered gains while another 16 lost ground. The 4% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2027 registered the best performance, as it closed the week 2.80 per cent higher at €103.95. On the other hand, the largest decline was registered by the 3.75% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2027 as it lost 6.55 per cent to close at par.

Last Friday, AX Investments plc announced that its ultimate parent company, AX Group plc, has been granted approval by the MFSA to the listing of €25 million AX Group plc unsecured bonds with a nominal value of €100.

Bonds may be issued at par in any one or a combination of 3.25 per cent unsecured bonds 2026 and 3.75 per cent unsecured bonds 2029. As previously announced, the aggregate amount is being reserved for subscription by preferred applicants.

Application forms will be mailed to existing bondholders of the 6 per cent unsecured bonds maturing in 2024 on November 26, 2019.

In the Prospects MTF market, five issues were active. The 3.75% KA Finance plc Secured 2026-2029 was the most liquid issue as it traded three times over 283,000 nominal.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group.

The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. Jesmond Mizzi is a non-executive director of Hili Ventures Limited, which has a controlling interest in Harvest Technology plc.